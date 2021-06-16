LeBron James Lashes Out at NBA for Rushing Season as League Gets Ravaged by Injuries: I ‘Wanted to Protect’ Our Players

With knee, ankle, groin and hamstring injuries seemingly hitting NBA players at a rapid rate during the playoffs, LeBron James is pointing his finger at the league.

King James lashed out at the NBA Wednesday afternoon with a vigorous Twitter rant, claiming he saw this coming as NBA superstars continue to miss time during the playoffs. LeBron has been joined by Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard as elite players impeded by injury. But according to LeBron, the NBA should only blame themselves.

“They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season,” said LeBron, who claimed months ago that a December start date was too soon after Covid forced the 2020 season to end in October.

Normally, the NBA season ends in mid-June and starts its next year in October, giving players four months to recuperate. But with few things being normal during the Covid-19 pandemic, NBA players were given just a two-month break between seasons.

“I knew exactly what would happen,” LeBron continued. “I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME!”

When LeBron was informed the current season was set to tip off just two months after the 2020 NBA Finals ended, he responded with, “oh sh*t.”

“This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane,” LeBron continued Wednesday afternoon. “If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now.”

No need to explain that the NBA rushed to get back on the court out of desperation after the pandemic picked the league’s pocket. “I know all about the business side too/factors so don’t even try me!” James added. “I get it.”

