Naomi Osaka Receives Support From Steph Curry, AOC After Withdrawing From French Open Over Mental Health Concerns

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka received support from prominent athletes and politicians following her withdrawal from the French Open due to mental health concerns.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, announced her departure from the tournament on Monday, noting that she will also be taking “some time away from the court.”

She explained that the required press interviews stressed her, and that she gets “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking “to the world’s media.” Osaka announced last Wednesday that she would not be doing press at the French Open, because she believes it to be harmful to athletes’ mental health.

On Sunday, she was fined $15,000 over her refusal to speak to the media, which the French Open said was a breach of contract.

Several athletes expressed support for Osaka’s decision to prioritize her mental health.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wrote on Twitter that he had “major respect” for her announcement.

“You shouldn’t ever have to make a decison like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be dont protect their own,” Curry said.

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant chimed in as well, writing “we with you” to Osaka.

Osaka received support from NFL players as well, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson similarly writing “We are with you… #Courage.”

“I support you Naomi,” wrote Tyler Lockett, a wide receiver for the Seahawks.

“As human beings we have to do better at supporting each other,” Lockett said. “Mental health is real. And to fine a person for trying to protect their peace is not giving somebody a safe place to be a persons best self.”

Politicians also offered words of support to Osaka on Monday.

“Proud of you,” wrote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro (D) tweeted that Osaka could “spark needed changes” in post-game press conferences and commended her for “revealing as she has been about her mental health.”

“A post-game press conference is often qualitatively different from other press events,” Castro wrote. “The questions center a lot on the athlete’s psychology. Politicians or others don’t often get probed like that. So Osaka’s connection between this experience and her mental health rings true.”

He later added, “I hope it will inspire sports organizations and the sports journalism industry to show maturity as well—make positive changes. It’s past time.”

In response to Osaka’s withdrawal, the French Open released a statement Monday saying they “wish her the best and quickest possible recovery.” They added that they “remain very committed to all athletes’ well-being and to continually improving every aspect of players’ experience in our Tournament, including with the Media, like we have always strived to do.”

