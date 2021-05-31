Mike Flynn Tries to Backtrack on Apparent Call For Military Coup in United States

Michael Flynn, the first national security adviser to President Donald Trump, has backtracked on comments apparently endorsing a violent coup in the United States.

Flynn, the retired general who was hired, fired and then pardoned by Trump, made the alarming comment in an appearance at a conference organized by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory. During a discussion of QAnon adherent’s wacky belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, Flynn responded to a questioner who said he “wanted to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here.”

“No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That’s right,” Flynn replied, to cheers and applause.

What happened in Myanmar: in February, a military coup d’état deposed the democratically-elected government and installed a military leader as ruler. A violent crackdown followed that has reportedly killed more than 600 people and wounded thousands.

QAnon believers and other pro-Trump conspiracy theorists regularly celebrate the Myanmar coup, and fantasize about a similar military uprising to forcefully overturn the administration of Joe Biden and install Trump as president.

On Monday, Flynn backtracked on his comments — which sparked an uproar and bipartisan condemnation — in a post on social media platform Telegram.

“Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort,” Flynn said.

Flynn insisted that he actually said there is “no reason” a coup should happen in the United States — as opposed to agreeing with the questioner to say there is no reason it shouldn’t happen.

“I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America),” he said.

Watch his original comment here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]