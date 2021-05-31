JUST IN: Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open, Citing Mental Health Concerns

After tennis star Naomi Osaka previously announced a media boycott at the French Open, she is now withdrawing from the tournament altogether — citing mental health concerns.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the four-time Grand Slam winner said that she did not intend to be a distraction from the tournament, and believes it’s in her best interests — as well as those of the other players — for her to step back. She also revealed that she has been fighting bout of depression for the past three years.

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” Osaka wrote. “More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.”

The tennis star went on to detail the anxiety she feels when speaking with the media. Here is her complete statement:

Osaka defeated Serena Williams in February to win the Australian Open and at just 23 years old, is widely considered to be the brightest young star in the game.

