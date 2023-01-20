NBC’s Tony Dungy Speaks at March For Life About Prayer and Miracles After Damar Hamlin Collapse

NBC’s Football Night in America analyst and NFL Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy gave a speech about the power of prayer at the March For Life rally on Friday and was met with praise from some, and harsh criticism from others.

Dungy retired from coaching in the NFL after the 2008 season and joined NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage in 2009. He tweeted Thursday that he and his wife Lauren would attend the massive pro-life rally in Washington, D.C.

“Tomorrow Lauren and I will be in Washington DC attending the 2023 March For Life. It will be my first time at the March and I’m looking forward to joining my friend @BenjaminSWatson and thousands of others who will be there to support those unborn babies who don’t have a choice,” Dungy wrote.

Tomorrow Lauren and I will be in Washington DC attending the 2023 March For Life. It will be my first time at the March and I’m looking forward to joining my friend @BenjaminSWatson and thousands of others who will be there to support those unborn babies who don’t have a voice. pic.twitter.com/4rOBEbdsgP — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 19, 2023

Dungy spoke before the crowd Friday and brought up the power of prayer, weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in a dramatic and frightening on-field collapse.

The coach said it was something that “impacted our entire country.

It’s amazing to me that God actually used football to shine some light on the subject of life for all of us. Three weeks ago, during a game in Cincinnati, something happened that impacted our entire country. A young man named Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills made a routine tackle, and his heart stopped beating right on the field. It could’ve been tragic, but something miraculous happened. Team medical staff rushed out and they got Damar’s heart started again, but you know what? That wasn’t the miracle. The real miracle was the reaction of everyone to that. The announcers on the broadcast, what did they say? “All we could do is pray.” And all across the country, people started praying. Lauren and I were having dinner with friends of ours, and we stopped what we were doing, and we prayed right there.

Dungy explained that when he coached in the 1990’s players wanted to pray after the game, and the NFL sent the teams a memo not to allow players to pray on the field. The crowd at the March For Life began to boo after Dungy exposed the league’s former stance. The first notable postgame prayer occurred in 1990 between the New York Football Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Well, those prayers were answered, Damar’s recovering now, he’s home, he’s been released from the hospital, but what’s the lesson in that? An unbelievable thing happened that night. A professional football game with millions of dollars of ticket money and advertising money on the line. That game was canceled. Why? Because a life was a stake, and people wanted to see that life saved. Even people who are not necessarily religious got together and called on God. Well, that should be encouraging to us because that’s exactly why we’re here today because every day in this country, innocent lives are at stake. The only difference is they don’t belong to a famous athlete, and they’re not seen on national TV. But those lives are still important to God and in God’s eyes.

Dungy had supporters of his pro-life views.

The backlash against Tony Dungy is well-orchestrated and not remotely organic. The motive is to outlaw a biblical worldview. The anti-God agenda is so strong and obvious. I'm so sick of alleged Christians sitting silent while someone like Tony has his character assassinated. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 20, 2023

Tony Dungy is a man of character, faith, and great wisdom. He and his wife have courageously stood for innocent children and their right to life. Well done Coach @TonyDungy! https://t.co/AHvM5GGxNh — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 20, 2023

Extremist progressives are slandering @TonyDungy's good name because he's an outspoken Christian who supports the Pro-Life movement. Tony Dungy is a man of great integrity, faith, and character who can NOT be canceled by radical left-wing extremists. I stand with Tony! https://t.co/yj3QSQA43l — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 20, 2023

I stand with Tony Dungy. The left hates him now because they know a country full of men like @TonyDungy is one where evil would lose power. He’s what men should be: Present for their family, devoted to God, striving to be great at work and unafraid to stand for their beliefs. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 20, 2023

But there were also many others who did not approve of his making an appearance at the March For Life rally, especially so soon after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson.

You're a hypocrite — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) January 20, 2023

Getting notes from parents of LGBTQ children who have tried suicide. Got a note from one whose child succeeded. It's because of bullying words like what Tony Dungy tweeted. Am I intolerant of his beliefs? Yeah. Because his beliefs are hateful, and hurtful. Guilty, your honor. https://t.co/YC9OrOhFDF — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 20, 2023

Absolutely tasteless for Tony Dungy to use Damar Hamlin’s near death experience like this https://t.co/XgPA2vLsoy — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) January 20, 2023

Tony Dungy really shouldn't be on TV anymore and besides, he proved last week he's not very good at his job. Anyhow, enjoy the ballgames this weekend but read Nancy first.https://t.co/vEwfrp2UZI — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) January 20, 2023

