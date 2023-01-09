Here Are The Most Hilarious NFL Player Intros from NBC’s Sunday Night Football

NBC’s Sunday Night Football player introductions have featured some creative ways for players to introduce themselves to the television audience over the years.

NBC introduces the players on the field differently than the other networks that cover the NFL. Players usually say their names and the name of the university where they played college football. Emphasis on the term, usually. ABC’s Monday Night Football began the player introductions before NBC got Sunday Night Football. When NBC acquired the rights to broadcast games on Sunday night in 2006, workers from ABC’s Monday Night Football left and joined NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Many players from the same university will have the same way of introducing the school. For example, players from the University of Miami will refer to their school as “The U,” and players who played at Ohio State University will emphasize the word “Thee” before they say the school’s name.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams had a creative way to introduce himself in Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Williams said, “J-Swag Kaze Kage, leader of the hidden village of the dead.” An ode to Naruto, a Japanese manga series.

Over the years, players have been very creative with how they have introduced themselves, here are a few examples:

Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett introduced himself and said, “I’m Myles Garrett?” Very similar to Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgandy from the movie Anchorman.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams introduced himself by saying, “Jamal Adams, I’m the best in the nation!”

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown introduced himself with his name but said he went to “Boomin’ University.”

San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle introduced himself and said his school was “tight end university.”

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. introduced himself and his school as, “OBJ, him university.”

The player introductions are now such a cultural staple they have even been spoofed by Comedy Central’s Key & Peele for the ridiculous, hilarious things players have said throughout the years.

