Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown had a brutal game, but a wild touchdown celebration Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.

Brown was so excited after Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught his eighth touchdown pass of the season that he wanted to reward his teammate with a drink. But Brown couldn’t wait until after the game, he was determined to get Diggs an adult beverage immediately.

Fox cameras caught Brown signaling to a fan in the stands that he wanted a drink. Brown pulled Diggs over toward the crowd and grabbed what appeared to be a can of beer. The offensive lineman vigorously shook the tallboy, soaking himself in beer before tossing the can onto the field and imploring Bills Mafia to get louder.

“I don’t even know honestly,” Brown told reporters of the celebration. “A lot of mayhem going on and that’s it. I was like Diggs, I owe you a drink for that one. That was awesome. Then we just moseyed our way over, and honestly I didn’t even see what happened. I just remember, I don’t know what it was. I was smelling like beer after that one. I can’t really explain what happened there. That’s just a lot of emotion and stuff happening. I can’t really comment on that honestly.”

The beer celebration was the highlight of the afternoon for Brown, considering the 23-year-old rookie was pulled from the Bills win after committing his fifth penalty of the game.

And for those concerned about the fan having an $11 beer plucked out of his hands, Brown already contacted the person to send some things that would hopefully make up for the stolen tallboy.

Watch above via Fox

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com