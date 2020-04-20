Novak Djokovic, the current world No. 1 in men’s tennis, revealed he’s anti-vaccination Sunday night during a Facebook live chat. If forced to take a vaccine for Covid-19, the 32-year-old said he would have to make some serious decisions about his tennis career.

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

The 17-time Grand Slam winner didn’t rule out changing his stance on the opposition to vaccines, though: “I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

Other top players have said there won’t be tennis in 2020 if all players aren’t vaccinated, including Amelie Mauresmo, a former world No. 1 in 2004.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine,” Djokovic said, “and there is no vaccine yet.”

Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since the 1940s amid the coronavirus outbreak and the French Open has been rescheduled until the end of September.

Nearly 80 companies are currently racing to create a Covid-19 vaccination. If successful, a vaccination will take at least a year to be rolled out to the general public, experts say.

