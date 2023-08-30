Oklahoma QB General Booty (Yes, That is His Name) to Launch New Underwear Line in Screamingly Obvious Endorsement Deal

In what may go down as one of the easiest layups in NIL history, sock maker Rock ‘Em Socks is partnering with University of Oklahoma quarterback General Booty to launch an underwear collection.

Booty announced the deal on Instagram on Wednesday. The post includes several photos of him on a horse wearing nothing but a cowboy hat, boots, and a pair of boxer briefs with “BOOTY” emblazoned on the back.

“I’ll keep this brief,” he said. “Booty x Rock ‘Em Boxer Briefs. Available now!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENERAL BOOTY (@generalbooty)

The collection will include two boxer briefs and a pair of socks all designed by Booty.

“Last year General came to our HQ and tried on some of the first pairs of boxers we ever made,” Rock ‘Em Socks senior vice president Steve Rollins said in a report by On3. “He gave us valuable feedback on the fit before he even started to design his own collection.”

As noted by On3, Booty has begun taking full advantage of the marketability of his name. Prior to the deal with Rock ‘Em Socks, Booty partnered with Oklahoma-based personal care company Prohibition Soap to produce a body cream named The General’s Crimson Cream.

Last August, Booty also launched The Official General Booty Shop. Merchandise on the shop includes phrases like “Booty Call” and “I (heart) Booty.” A portion of the proceeds from the shop are donated to the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

