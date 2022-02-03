Prominent NBA Reporter Requests Help Contacting Former NFL Star Junior Seau, Who Died by Suicide in 2012

Veteran NFL reporter Jim Trotter tweeted a bizarre request he received from an unnamed NBA writer on Thursday, seeking contact information for football Hall-of-Famer Junior Seau.

“I am trying to reach Junior Seau to hear what he thinks of the NFL donating $1 billion toward the cannabis industry to study the impact of cannabinoids on treating pain management,” the writer said in his email to Trotter.

Unbeknownst to the NBA writer, Seau is not available for comment because he’s been dead for nearly a decade. Not only was the journalist mistaken in requesting contact info for Seau, but the NFL is donating $1 million toward the cannabis industry, not $1 billion.

For those who are unaware, such as the NBA writer who sought comment from Seau, the former NFL linebacker died by suicide in 2012 and was later found to be suffering from CTE, a brain disease linked to head trauma.

Trotter replied to the scribe and suggested he try googling Seau. The NBA writer offered a snarky response, citing 30 years of experience and claiming, “I prefer to do my own interviews rather than rely on Google.”

Followup: When I emailed the person and said to Google the name, this is what I got in return. Should I tell him? pic.twitter.com/OhweB56dgK — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) February 3, 2022

Finally, Trotter must have informed the writer that Seau was no longer alive, because he received an apology from the NBA writer.

“I apologize. I am primarily a basketball writer. I did not know about what happened to Junior. I was unaware.”

Based on Trotter’s half-hearted attempt at blocking out the writer’s name and company affiliation of Boardroom.TV, along with the provided information that he was a basketball writer of 30 years, Twitter determined the scribe to be Chris Sheridan.

Google may not have all the answers, but sometimes using Google is the answer. Rest in peace, Mr. Seau.

