Sha’Carri Richardson Left Off U.S. Relay Team, Won’t Be Competing in Tokyo Olympics

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not be going to the Tokyo Olympics.

Richardson tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for 30 days, leading to much outcry and many people coming to her defense. The suspension meant she could not run the 100-meter dash in Tokyo, but she still could have competed in the 4×100 rally.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Olympic Track and Field roster came out, and Richardson was not on it.

Per the New York Times:

In a statement released Tuesday, U.S.A. Track and Field expressed its sympathy to Richardson and called for a re-evaluation of antidoping rules on marijuana use. However, the organization said it would harm its team if it amended its selection rules to make room for Richardson after the conclusion of the trials competition. “All U.S.A.T.F. athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current antidoping code, and our credibility as the national governing body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances,” the organization said. “So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team.”

in a recent interview, Richardson opened up about how she coped with being informed of the death of her biological mother, and she said, “I want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do. What I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”

