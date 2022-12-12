Shannon Sharpe BERATES Skip Bayless For Taking ‘Personal Shot’ While Arguing About Tom Brady: ‘I’m In The Effing Hall Of Fame!’

Fox Sports’s Shannon Sharpe scolded co-host Skip Bayless after Bayless decided to bring up Sharpe’s early retirement from the NFL compared to current Tampa Bay Buccanneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The San Francisco 49ers demolished Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday 35-7. Brady completed 34 passes on 55 attempts, with 253 yards passing, and had a touchdown pass with two interceptions.

Brady, 45, is playing in his 23rd season in the NFL, and compared to the gold standard he always set for himself, he has not played well this season. With their loss on Sunday, the Buccaneers fell to (6-7) on the season and hold a one-game lead over the Carolina Panthers for the best record in the NFC South.

Sharpe played for 14 years in the NFL as a tight end, and he retired when he was 35. His remarkable career led him to induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Bayless felt Sharpe was too harsh on Brady, so he decided to take a shot at his Undisputed co-host Monday in his defense of one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

“This is just straight hate by a guy who’s jealous that he’s still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” Bayless told Sharpe.

“That’s what you do, every time I call something into question, I’m jealous,” Sharpe fired back. “Skip, I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effing hall of fame! I got three Super Bowls!”

Bayless ribbed Sharpe because he believed Brady was better than he ever was, even though the two played different positions.

“So what?” Bayless shouted. “He’s way better than you were!”

Sharpe’s voice became very high-pitched as he tried to defend himself.

“Skip, what does that got to do,” Sharpe continued. “See what you do? You take personal shots, timeout. You would take a personal shot at me.”

Bayless tried to speak over Sharpe, but the former NFL tight end would not allow it, as his voice became higher pitched. Sharpe removed his glasses to look Bayless in the face with his own eyes.

“You’re willing to take a personal shot at me, to say this man is better than me because I say he’s playing bad this year?” Sharpe asked.

“Because you disrespect him,” Bayless fired back. “It’s beneath your dignity.”

Sharpe had enough of the debate with Bayless and threw his hands on the table, ready to continue.

“You would disrespect me to support him?” Sharpe questioned.

“Well, I’ll support him over anybody because he’s the greatest player who ever played your game, and it’s by far!” Bayless answered.

Sharpe was ready to move on after the insult he received from his co-host and said, “have at it.”

