Shaq Slams NBA Star’s Work Ethic: ‘$30 Million to Dribble A Basketball’ You’re Obligated to ‘Put on a Good Show’

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been mocked and ridiculed after a frustrating NBA Playoff performance earlier this year. Those criticisms have only escalated since Simmons conveyed demands to be traded.

Hall-of-Famer and star basketball analyst Shaquille O’Neal has been one of Simmons’ biggest critics. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Shaq ripped Simmons for his work ethic, claiming the former All-Star is bringing all of the jeers on himself.

“We are obligated to put on a good show,” Shaq said of NBA players. “They’re paying us $20-30 million to dribble a basketball. Put on a good show!”

“They’re asking you to work on your game,” O’Neal continued of the feud between Philly and Simmons. “We’re obligated to put on a good show, we’re obligated to work on our game.”

During the playoffs, Shaq lashed out Simmons, claiming he would have “knocked his ass out,” for a lack of performance on the court. Simmons is often touted for his talent, but on the court, he appears afraid to shoot the basketball – a hard to fathom combination for an All-Star level NBA player.

“Some people are just happy with ‘hey, I’m making 30 (million), I’m doing this, I got this actress, I’m riding around in this car,’ some people are happy with that,” Shaq said before noting others are determined to be the greatest ever.

“I know he’s receiving a lot of criticism…but his criticism is warranted,” O’Neal explained to Eisen. “Work on your game. shoot the jumper. Step up to the line and knock ‘em down when you’re supposed to. Period, there’s nothing to talk about.”

Philly is often known for being an unforgiving sports city, but according to Shaq, don’t blame this feud on the City of Brotherly Love.

“This is all on him,” the Hall-of-Famer said. “The people in Philly have given him enough chances. And look – Philadelphia, Boston LA and Miami, you’ve got to bring it. You’ve got to work hard.”

Watch above via The Rich Eisen Show

