Fox 29 Philly Blatantly Steals Dumpster Joke in an Attempt to Trash NBA Star Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons desperately wants to be traded away from the Philadelphia 76ers and the City of Brotherly Love similarly wants to see him get dealt.

Once viewed as a potential savior for the 76ers franchise, the relationship between Simmons and Philadelphia appears broken beyond repair. So broken that local news anchors are taking below the belt shots at the 25-year-old All-Star who regularly gets ripped for playing scared.

Jokes and insults directed at Simmons have been rampant this week, following reports that he won’t attend the 76ers training camp later this month and is instead demanding a trade. On Friday, Fox 29 anchor Mike Jerrick joined Sixers fans in taking a shot at Simmons during Good Day Philadelphia’s sports segment with Eytan Shander.

“We just got in footage of Ben Simmons leaving hastily out of Philadelphia, let’s take a look at this,” Jerrick said as Fox 29 showed video of a dumpster being washed away by flooding caused by Hurricane Ida. “Hit his head on the way out,” Jerrick added as the dumpster crashed into a bridge.

That’s a good one! It was even better when comedian Anthony Moore made the same joke on Twitter about 20 hours prior.

Footage of Ben Simmons leaving Philly — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) September 2, 2021

To be fair, maybe Jerrick and his Fox 29 producers didn’t steal the dumpster joke and they were just making sure it was properly recycled. But still, give a comedian some credit!

Even though others had it on Twitter first, Jerrick and Good Day Philadelphia should retain some credit for the merciless joke. Social media is a dumpster fire for mean-spirited jokes, allowing Simmons slander to go unnoticed at times, but taking the jab on a local TV morning show is a bit more ruthless.

