Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Criticism of Tom Brady Media Deal: ‘He Deserves All the Money!’

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is condemning any ill will over Tom Brady‘s $375 million dollar deal with Fox Sports.

On the Thursday episode of his show, The Big Podcast with Shaq, he spoke about Brady’s retirement plans.

Co-host Nischelle Turner said, “Fox Sports has announced that Tom Brady has signed a deal that when he decides to retire, he’s going to become their lead football analyst. The reported contract is 10 years. $375 million dollars.”

“To call the football games!” co-host Spice Adams said in shock.

“Once a week, you can’t beat that,” O’Neal added.

“Shaquille, are we angry?” asked Turner.

“When it comes to greatness of this kind, if you lend any anger, you’re a hater!” O’Neal said definitively.

“Well, he’s paving the way,” Turner agreed. “That’s astronomical!”

“Nah, he’s not paving the way. Everybody can’t and ain’t gonna get this money. Seven Super Bowls. Clean cut. Good looking. Speaks well. He deserves all the money!” O’Neal said. “Whoever says he don’t deserve this money, shut your face!”

“Well he’s also going to become the face of Fox Sports,” Turner added.

“And guess what, I was sitting next to him — it’s a gorgeous face,” O’Neal said. “Tom, congratulations, baby! I need a loan.”

Listen above via The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com