Spanish Women’s Soccer Team Vows to Not Play Again Until President Resigns After Kissing Player on the Lips Without Her Consent

The Spanish women’s soccer team — just days after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup — announced it will not compete again until the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation resigns.

President Luis Rubiales has been at the center of an ongoing controversy after he kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips as the federation was handing out medals for the team. Despite calls to resign, Rubiales is adamant about staying at the head of the federation and has claimed the kiss was consensual.

The federation also released a statement with a quote from Hermoso confirming this, but Hermoso later said a joint letter soccer union FUTPRO of her own claiming it was fake.

“I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and, of course, in no case did I try to lift the president,” she said. “I do not tolerate my word being doubted, much less making up words I have not said.”

Jenni Hermoso releases a statement following Luis Rubiales’ accusations that the kiss was consensual: "I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and, of course, in no case did I try to lift the president. I do not tolerate my… pic.twitter.com/r9viza6GLs — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 25, 2023

Now, more than 80 players — including more than 20 from the Spanish national team — have signed the letter stating they would not play until Rubiales steps down.

“It fills us with sadness that such an unacceptable event is managing to tarnish the greatest sporting success of Spanish women’s football,” the letter read. “After everything that happened during the delivery of medals of the Women’s World Cup, we want to state that all the players who sign this letter will not return to a call of the National Team if the current leaders continue.”

As of Friday afternoon, Rubiales has not responded to the letter.

🚨 Las jugadoras de la @SEFutbolFem, campeonas del mundo y otras futbolistas, en apoyo a @Jennihermoso , manifiestan su firme condena ante conductas que han atentado contra la dignidad de las mujeres.

El comunicado queda abierto a las futbolistas que se quieran adherir#seacabo pic.twitter.com/PW91SW9Ts0 — FUTPRO (@futpro_es) August 25, 2023

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com