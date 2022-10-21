Stephen A. Smith Says You Can Be Against Abortion and Still Be Pro Choice: ‘It’s Between Her and Her God’

Stephen A. Smith believes a woman should have the right to choose, but a person can have an opinion against abortion and still be pro-choice.

On his Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith podcast Friday morning, Smith discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade in June. Smith was disgusted by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Smith pivoted and gave his stance on abortion and how he felt about the topic.

“To the pro-lifers out there, I am no advocate for abortion,” Smith said. “It is not a decision I ever had to be a part of. I’d like to believe that is a decision I will have never wanted to make.”

Smith explained his opinion on abortion should not mean he is a pro-life activist.

“This notion that you can be against abortion, but you can’t be against abortion and still be pro-choice is foolish,” Smith added. “You can be both because I am both.”

Smith elaborated that the decision should be the woman’s, and no man should have the right to decide for her.

“I don’t believe that any man on earth has a right to tell a woman what to do with her body, period,” Smith continued. “It doesn’t matter how I feel. It is between her and her God. That’s what I believe it should be.”

Smith explained that any man who tried to decide for a woman should be shamed.

“And I believe that any man who feel he has this inalienable right to literally impose his will upon a woman is one of the most degrading elements that has ever existed in mankind,” Smith said.

Listen above via Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com