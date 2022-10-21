Fmr. GOP Candidate Makes Bonkers Claim that Covid Vaccine Causes Penis Disorders

A former Republican congressional candidate made a bonkers claim that the Covid vaccine causes penis disorders.

DeAnna Lorraine, who unsuccessfully ran in 2020 for Congress in Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s (D-CA) district, said on her show, Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine, on Thursday that the Covid vaccine can cause “penile vein thrombosis, which are blood clots in the penis; penile neoplasm, a malignant lesion, which are kind of lesions around the skin of the penis, which is pretty gross; penis cancer; and penile infections as well as swelling and pain in the testicles, which Nicki Minaj said her cousin complained about and became infertile.”

Although Covid can cause the aforementioned symptoms minus penis cancer, there is no evidence the Covid vaccine can cause them.

In September 2021, Minaj, a superstar singer and rapper, tweeted, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

However, while Covid can cause swollen testicles, the vaccine does not, according to Nebraska Medicine Urologist Chris Deibert.

Watch above via The Stew Peters Network.

