Ted Cruz Mocks NASCAR Reporter for Mistaking ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chants: ‘Captures Everything About Fake News’

Ted Cruz didn’t endorse the growing trend of “f*ck Joe Biden” chants that are breaking out around the country, but the Texas senator made clear that he doesn’t want reporters to portray fake news by masking the jeers either.

Joining conservative columnist Benny Johnson’s podcast The Benny Show, Cruz was asked about the chants of “f*ck Joe Biden” that are breaking out at sporting events throughout the country at an increasing rate.

.@SenTedCruz on ‘Let’s Go Brandon’: “The clip is surreal.. it captures everything about Fake News all at once.” pic.twitter.com/MLdbxebODF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2021

“I’m sorry I’ve got to fact check you. That’s not what they’re saying, they’re saying ‘let’s go Brandon.’ There are a lot of NASCAR fans and Biden brings that out!” Cruz joked, drawing a rousing laugh out of Johnson.

Last weekend, the anti-Biden chants surfaced at a NASCAR event in Talladega, Alabama. After the race, winning driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by NBC Sports and the reporter misinterpreted the “f*ck Joe Biden” chant for cheers of “let’s go Brandon.”

It was either an honest mistake by NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast, or very quick thinking, knowing the profane insult was being picked up by live cameras during a national telecast. But according to Cruz, it was just fake news.

“It truly is stunning, it’s one of the funniest things I have ever seen,” Cruz said. “The clip is surreal! Listening to the NBC reporter say ‘look, they’re chanting ‘let’s go Brandon,’ it captures everything about fake news, all at once.”

In addition to the anti-Biden chant being prominently heard at the Talladega NASCAR event, the jeers have been frequently heard at college football games and NFL stadiums in recent weeks.

