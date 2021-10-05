Laura Ingraham Cringes at the Rapidly Spreading ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chants: ‘I Don’t Care For This’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who once told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble,” is now suggesting that fans stick to sports.

“F*ck Joe Biden” chants are popping up at large sporting events at an increasing rate. While the chants have been most frequently heard at college football games around the country, they’re also occurring at NFL stadiums and NASCAR events.

Monday night on The Ingraham Angle, frequent show contributor Raymond Arroyo highlighted the loud anti-Biden chants that were heard at various events over the weekend. “The country is turning on Joe Biden and they’re using these events to protest,” Arroyo said.

After airing nearly 60-seconds of profane Biden chants, Ingraham expressed her displeasure for the jeers. “I don’t care for this, I have to say,” Ingraham said. “I don’t like this. I know it’s people laughing, it’s funny, I guess it’s fun, I don’t mean to be a spoiled sport here, but a lot of kids – like I wanted to bring my kids to Talladega.”

“Let’s think of something that’s funny, but not profane,” Ingraham suggested.

After smiling and laughing throughout the segment to highlight the anti-Biden chants, Arroyo said he agreed with Ingraham’s take. “We shouldn’t use these moments of communal togetherness for political protest and we’ve objected to this in the past.”

