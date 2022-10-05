New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling‘s home run call has gone viral for Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run.

Judge’s dinger in the top of the first inning in Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers broke the American League record for most home runs in a single season. Roger Maris held that record since 1961, when he hit 61 homers.

Sterling has called Yankee games on the radio since 1989. He is known for his quirky home run calls, and has catchphrases for the players when they hit a home run. On Tuesday night, Sterling lived up to his legend status with a call that truly met the moment.

“It is high, it is far, it is gone!” Sterling intoned, in his standard fashion. “Just think of it. Three Yankee right fielders, the Babe (Ruth) hitting 60 in 27, the jolly Roger (Maris) hitting 61 in 61, and now Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run. The most home runs any American Leaguer has hit in a single season, and the American League has been alive for 120 years.”

“This is judgement day!” Sterling added. “Case closed.”

#SterlingCam made it to Texas to capture John’s call of Aaron Judge’s record 62nd HR! #Yankees pic.twitter.com/0GfCPCtbyY — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 5, 2022

Watch above, via WFAN.

