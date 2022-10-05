JUST IN: Trump Seized Docs ‘Inadvertently’ Revealed Including ‘Analysis About Who Should Get a Pardon’

A list of materials seized during the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property was revealed after being “inadvertently posted,” according to a new report.

The materials log created by a Privilege Review Team was briefly posted publicly, but is no longer available, Bloomberg’s Zoe Tillman reported Wednesday.

From Bloomberg:

The detailed lists of seized materials were attached to a recently unsealed Aug. 30 report from the Justice Department. A judge had ordered the logs stay under seal but they appeared to be inadvertently posted to the public court docket. They’re no longer publicly visible.

The list was created by a team sorting through the mass of documents seized during the raid. The log includes two lists of potentially privileged material, mainly documents related to Trump’s legal battles over the years. Other material includes “analysis about who should get a pardon, call notes marked with a presidential seal, retainer agreements for lawyers and accountants, and legal bills.”

The log also includes 35 pages marked as “The President’s Calls” with the Presidential Seal and including handwritten notes like, “Message from Rudy,” which could refer to Trump ally Rudy Giuliani. Another is the “confidential settlement” agreement between Trump and the PGA.

There are also documents related to people who received pardons and clemency from Trump, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, whose sentence was commuted by the former president in 2020. One document referring to Blagojevich is referred to as “commutation internal analysis.” Another is the letter to the judge in the case regarding the clemency.

Also logged in the documents is what appears to be a 2016 letter from Trump’s doctor touting the former president being in great health.

One of the reasons Judge Aileen Cannon granted a special master in the investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified documents was the inclusion of “medical documents” in seized materials. The letter listed in the reported log is marked “Medical letter from Dr. Harold N. Bornstein dated 9/3/16.” This could be the same letter Trump’s campaign made public in 2016. There do not appear to be other medical records listed in the log, with most other documents referring to tax information and legal cases.

