Unvaxxed NBA Players Reportedly Won’t Be Allowed to Play in Cities with Indoor Vaccine Mandates

By Brandon ContesSep 1st, 2021, 5:38 pm
 
Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: The Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks compete for a jump ball at center court during the first half at Madison Square Garden on February 21, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NBA cannot impose vaccine mandates on its players without consent from the NBA Players Association, but that doesn’t excuse them from following city enforced protocols.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, unvaccinated players for teams that play in cities with indoor vaccine mandates will not be allowed to enter their home arenas without an approved medical or religious exemption. That means players on the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors must be fully vaccinated to enter team facilities.

Most NBA players have been quiet about their vaccine status, but that will change when training camp begins later this month. During the NBA Playoffs last season, we learned NBAPA president Chris Paul was reportedly vaccinated and encouraging others to get the jab. But Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry, all who play in cities with indoor vaccine mandates, have kept their vaccination status quiet.

If any of those superstars are unable to play in their 41 home games because they do not want to get vaccinated, it will have major ramifications on the NBA season, especially as visiting players would be exempt of those local requirements.

So far New York City and San Francisco are the only NBA cities with vaccine mandates, but others such as Los Angeles could certainly follow suit as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly. If Los Angeles does impose indoor vaccine mandates, LeBron James would have to answer whether or not he is inoculated against Covid.

