The NBA cannot impose vaccine mandates on its players without consent from the NBA Players Association, but that doesn’t excuse them from following city enforced protocols.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, unvaccinated players for teams that play in cities with indoor vaccine mandates will not be allowed to enter their home arenas without an approved medical or religious exemption. That means players on the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors must be fully vaccinated to enter team facilities.

Sources: Unvaccinated NBA players in markets with local requirements — such as NYC (Knicks, Nets) and SF (Warriors) — will not be allowed to enter home arenas or facilities for games or team activities conducted there unless there’s approved medical or religious exemption. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2021

Most NBA players have been quiet about their vaccine status, but that will change when training camp begins later this month. During the NBA Playoffs last season, we learned NBAPA president Chris Paul was reportedly vaccinated and encouraging others to get the jab. But Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry, all who play in cities with indoor vaccine mandates, have kept their vaccination status quiet.

If any of those superstars are unable to play in their 41 home games because they do not want to get vaccinated, it will have major ramifications on the NBA season, especially as visiting players would be exempt of those local requirements.

So far New York City and San Francisco are the only NBA cities with vaccine mandates, but others such as Los Angeles could certainly follow suit as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly. If Los Angeles does impose indoor vaccine mandates, LeBron James would have to answer whether or not he is inoculated against Covid.

