Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Having ‘Nothing to Say’ About Covid Vaccine: ‘He Should Be Ashamed of Himself’

LeBron James has made a habit of speaking on social issues that move the national conversation in recent years, particularly ones impacting the Black community. But regarding the decision on whether or not to take the Covid-19 vaccine, LeBron has evaded the topic.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the NBA superstar can’t have it both ways. “You either want to be out front and center, bringing a voice to issues. Or you don’t!”

Last week, LeBron broke NBA health and safety protocols by attending a celebrity-filled promotional event, a violation that could have seen the league force the four-time Finals champion to quarantine. The NBA chose not to suspend or publicly penalize their star player. When asked about the incident and whether or not he was vaccinated against Covid, LeBron said “it’s not a big deal.”

“He should be ashamed of himself, LeBron James should be ashamed of himself,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take regarding James’ response to reporters. “It was weak, his response to it was leaderless, it was inexcusable for him not to provide a better explanation.”

“Everybody has the right to their own privacy, you don’t wanna let people know whether you took the vaccine or not that is your business,” Smith explained to his co-host Max Kellerman.

“But there’s a whole bunch of things that LeBron James has elected to speak up about that he felt was a detriment to our community because he’s a leader and he wanted to bring attention, and a voice to matters he felt compelled to speak up. But on the matter of the vaccine, you got nothing to say all of these months. Nah. It don’t work that way.”

Smith added that while the pandemic has ravaged the globe, its been particularly detrimental to the Black community. Despite the influence he has over millions of people, LeBron refuses to address if he’s received, or plans to receive the vaccine.

