Urban Meyer Apologizes for Embarrassing Lap Dance Video: ‘It Was Stupid’

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer met with the media Monday morning for his regularly scheduled press conference and was immediately questioned about his viral video from an Ohio bar that surfaced over the weekend.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction,” Meyer said. “It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened. And owned it. And, you know, just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position.”

Over the weekend, photos and video of Meyer went viral, capturing the head coach sitting at a bar while a younger woman was grinding on him. According to the famed football coach, he stayed in Ohio to spend time with his grandkids after the Jaguars lost their Thursday Night Football matchup to the Cincinnati Bengals. While out to dinner Friday night, there was a large group of people that wanted him to take pictures so he did.

They were “trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left,” Meyer added. But he stayed long enough to get caught on camera in an embarrassing position as the younger woman danced on the 57-year-old’s lap. Meanwhile, Meyer’s wife was at home taking care of their grandkids.

“Of course I did,” Meyer responded when asked if he apologized to his family. “It’s not me and that’s — oh yeah, they were upset.”

Meyer’s tenure with the Jaguars is already off to a rocky start. With an 83-9 coaching record in college, Meyer’s foray into the NFL has been kicked off with four straight losses. There were rumblings the team was upset when he attempted to force Tim Tebow onto the roster over the summer. Becoming a distraction by allowing a scandalous video to go viral won’t do much for Meyer’s attempts at winning the locker room’s respect.

