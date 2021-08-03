US Wrestler Beams with Pride After Winning Gold in Tokyo: ‘I Love Representing the US, I Freaking Love Living There’

US wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock made history Tuesday, winning gold medal in the women’s freestyle light heavyweight category. Mensah-Stock became just the second woman, and the first Black American, to win an Olympic gold in women’s wrestling.

The 28-year-old was overwhelmed as she attempted to let the reality of winning an Olympic gold medal sink in, struggling not to cry while describing her “dream come true.”

“I pray that all the practice, the hell that my freaking coaches put me through pays off and every single time it does and I get better and better,” Mensah-Stock said. “It’s so weird that there is no cap to the limit that I can do and I’m excited to see what I have next.”

Standing with the American flag draped around her shoulders, Mensah-Stock was asked about the feeling of representing her country.

“It feels amazing,” Mensah-Stock said passionately. “I love representing the US, I freaking love living there. I LOVE IT and I’m so happy I get to REPRESENT USA! Love it.”

The Tokyo Games were Mensah-Stock’s first appearance in the Olympics. A world champion, Mensah-Stock defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in the final. Prior to beating Oborududu, Mensah-Stock also defeated the 2016 gold medalist, Japan’s Sara Dosho.

Mensah-Stock was born in Chicago and grew up in Houston suburbs, having attended Wayland Baptist University where she became a decorated college wrestler.

