Vikings Duped Into Showing Adult Film Star Posing as Soldier During In-Game Military Tribute

The Minnesota Vikings were tricked into showing an adult film star on the giant screen — as they tried to honor Vikings fans who serve in the military on Sunday.

When the Vikings’ game against the Dallas Cowboys went into a commercial break Sunday, the Vikings’ social media team at US Bank Stadium showed tweets under the hashtag #skolsalute of men and women in uniform who purportedly have served. But one picture showed someone dressed in uniform which Outkick and other outlets identified as adult film star Johnny Sins.

“This is my cousin Joel who served in the Army,” the tweet read. “He has always been an inspiration and someone I look up to for his heroism. He is also a HUGE Vikes fan #skolsalute.”

OH NAH ☠️ pic.twitter.com/Obew8gl8O5 — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) November 20, 2022

The Vikings’ social media team was fooled by the Twitter user’s story and showed Sins, the adult film star, on the big screen.

The team’s blunders on Sunday were hardly limited to the social media team. After the Vikings made a field goal on their opening drive, the Cowboys shut them out the rest of the game — en route to a 40-3 shellacking of Minnesota.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com