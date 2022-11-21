Fox Sports Called Out for Fawning ‘Qatar Regime-Aligned’ World Cup Coverage: ‘So Embarrassing’

Fox Sports is getting blasted on Twitter for what critics believe is fawning coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar has an infamous human rights record that includes using slave labor to build the tournament’s facilities.

Fox Sports’ coverage, which is being sponsored by Qatar Airways – the national airline of the Gulf state – has included reporter Jenny Taft praising the beauty of Al Bayt Stadium, where the opening match of the tournament was held Sunday.

"It's 64 Super Bowls in 29 days… This is a once in a lifetime opportunity where people will come and celebrate football." @JennyTaft speaks with Secretary General of the Supreme Committee Hassan Al-Thawadi before the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/LHrtqcTGJQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

“When I walked inside Al Bayt, I did understand the culture that the Qataris are so proud of,” she said.

Fox Sports then showed Taft interviewing Hassan Al-Thawadi, the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee, who allegedly bribed FIFA to grant Qatar the right to host the 2022 World Cup. Taft praised Al-Thawadi as “instrumental in bringing the World Cup to his home country” and “very welcoming.” Qatar was granted the hosting rights in 2010.

“Trust me, he is excited for the world to understand what Qatar has to offer,” she said.

Taft did not confront Al-Thawadi about Qatar’s human rights record, the bribery allegations or any of the negative headlines surrounding Qatar ahead of and during the World Cup.

Sports journalists, including one from a Fox affiliate, blasted Fox Sports’ coverage of the World Cup — along with other critics:

I’d sooner quit than cave to being the mouthpiece of human rights abusers. By all means, enjoy the World Cup. But be journalists first. Paint a realistic picture, not propaganda. And if Qatar won’t let you do that – then maybe that’s exactly what I’m talking about https://t.co/R6NS4ARO1T — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) November 21, 2022

I actually gasped at the beginning of this it was so bad. https://t.co/P0t4GQDSxG — Julie DiCaro wrote a book (@JulieDiCaro) November 20, 2022

This was so embarrassing. https://t.co/LCpvMhemhH — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) November 20, 2022

It's kinda wild that the world suspected/sorta knew about the bribes many years ago and we just kinda kept going and did this anyway. https://t.co/FwApXXoH54 — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) November 20, 2022

Don’t networks have to label infomercials? https://t.co/GNsUXS6Oup — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 20, 2022

Fox Sports is also lavishing praise on Qatar for much the same reason. From @benjstrauss https://t.co/mG6gP9npwn https://t.co/D4LL0BwvjA pic.twitter.com/Lp9pdNqPhS — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) November 20, 2022

Embarrassing. Either tell the real story or “stick to sports.” This is the worst option. https://t.co/0z1xcaWvlJ — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) November 20, 2022

(Bribes. They paid bribes. Fox Sports is lavishing praise on these people but in the end the World Cup is in Qatar because of bribes.) pic.twitter.com/HNhkcXuFH1 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 20, 2022

Let’s recap day one of Fox’s World Cup coverage:

– Presenting sponsorship by Qatar Airways

– Puff piece before the opening game

– No references to any geopolitical and human rights issues

– And then you compare it to what Telemundo, the BBC and even beIN Sports are doing… pic.twitter.com/zgqK4Jjp7p — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) November 20, 2022

Big contrast between the Qatar regime-aligned coverage in the United States on Fox Sports and the coverage on the UK rights-holder. https://t.co/hk9Kla6utE — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 20, 2022

I know Fox Sports wants to avoid the issues of Qatar, but when it shows the country's support section, it's seems impossible to ignore there are no women. It is disgusting. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 20, 2022

Turned on the #WorldCup2022 coverage this morning, two seconds in @FOXSports @FOXSoccer started white/greenwashing Qatar. Turned it right back off. This is impossible for me, a giant soccer fan, to watch — Gabe Rosenberg (@Gaber205) November 21, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com