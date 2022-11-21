Fox Sports Called Out for Fawning ‘Qatar Regime-Aligned’ World Cup Coverage: ‘So Embarrassing’
Fox Sports is getting blasted on Twitter for what critics believe is fawning coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Qatar has an infamous human rights record that includes using slave labor to build the tournament’s facilities.
Fox Sports’ coverage, which is being sponsored by Qatar Airways – the national airline of the Gulf state – has included reporter Jenny Taft praising the beauty of Al Bayt Stadium, where the opening match of the tournament was held Sunday.
“When I walked inside Al Bayt, I did understand the culture that the Qataris are so proud of,” she said.
Fox Sports then showed Taft interviewing Hassan Al-Thawadi, the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee, who allegedly bribed FIFA to grant Qatar the right to host the 2022 World Cup. Taft praised Al-Thawadi as “instrumental in bringing the World Cup to his home country” and “very welcoming.” Qatar was granted the hosting rights in 2010.
“Trust me, he is excited for the world to understand what Qatar has to offer,” she said.
Taft did not confront Al-Thawadi about Qatar’s human rights record, the bribery allegations or any of the negative headlines surrounding Qatar ahead of and during the World Cup.
Sports journalists, including one from a Fox affiliate, blasted Fox Sports’ coverage of the World Cup — along with other critics:
