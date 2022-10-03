Jim Nantz and Tony Romo had a comically awkward exchange after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was caught on a hot mic yelling at his center.

During Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, Rodgers tried to get a quick snap off while the Patriots defense was not ready. Packers center Josh Meyers did not snap the ball before the Patriots called a timeout. That caused Rodgers to get angry with his center — which everyone at home could hear.

“Snap the fucking ball!” Rodgers yelled, in audio picked up by a hot mic.

Romo decided to interpret what Rodgers said for the fans at home in a more PG way.

“Did you hear that?” Romo said to play-by-play partner Jim Nantz. “He said, ‘you’ve got to snap the ball, a little quicker guys.'”

Nantz played along with Romo’s obviously wrong translation.

“That’s what I thought I heard,” Nantz sarcastically replied.

A Patriots player was injured, which caused the refs to call timeout before the play happened. The Packers defeated the Patriots 27-24 in overtime on a 31 yard field goal by Packers kicker Mason Crosby.

Romo tried to downplay the graphic language heard on television, which quickly became funnier than what Rodgers originally yelled. Thanks to the field surrounded by hot mics, the viewers are able to hear moments that players might want to have back.

Watch above via CBS.

