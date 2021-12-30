WATCH: Duke’s Mayo Bowl Ends in Repulsive Scene as Winning Coach Gets a Mayonnaise Bath

The North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks faced off in Thursday afternoon’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl and somehow, both coaches agreed the winner would be bathed in the thick, creamy, gross condiment.

UNC head coach Mack Brown and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer accepted the challenge after Duke’s stated they would donate $10,000 to a charity of choice, under the condition that the winning team’s coach would be saturated in mayo. And Beamer was the winner, with South Carolina topping North Carolina 38-21 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Traditionally, coaches get water or Gatorade baths after big wins. Wednesday night, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney was doused in Cheez-Its after the Tigers’ bowl game victory. The winner of the Idaho Potato Bowl enjoyed a French fry bath. But shouldn’t the mayo bath have gone to the loser?

There is nothing celebratory about having four-and-a-half gallons of mayonnaise dumped on your head. If anything, that sounds like a deterrent to winning the game.

Unfortunately for those who are not fond of the condiment, the mayo antics went beyond the bath for Beamer.

Earlier in the game, broadcasters Anish Shroff and Mike Golic Jr. dunked Oreos into a jar of Duke’s Mayo. After taking a big scoop of mayo and eating the Oreo, Golic Jr. looked up and said, “really interesting blend of flavors,” giving the combination a thumbs up.

Shroff appeared less than thrilled as he attempted to finish the bite. Later, the duo added mayo to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and finally, they dunked glazed donuts into the jar.

But at least it was one bite and it’s over with for Shroff and Golic Jr. Beamer will now need to spend days trying to get the scent of mayo removed from his hair. Congratulations on your victory.

Watch above via ESPN

