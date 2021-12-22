WATCH: Kent State Tackle Gets Flagged After Vomiting on the Field During the Idaho Potato Bowl

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl was home to one of the grossest scenes in sports on Tuesday as a Kent State offensive lineman blew chunks on the field.

I’m not blaming potatoes for causing the player to get sick, but watching someone puke all over the field certainly wasn’t a ringing endorsement for spuds. The incident occurred early in the second quarter, with Kent State near the goal line and looking to add to their 14-7 lead over Wyoming.

On third-and-goal, left tackle Bill Kuduk projectile vomited just before the snap and understandably caused the defensive players to flinch. Officials stepped in and flagged the puking Kuduk for a false start penalty.

“Puke and rally!!!” Kuduk later tweeted. And rally he did. Despite getting sick on the field, Kuduk ended up playing the rest of the game. Although if I’m not sure I would have wanted to play with or against someone who just threw up on the field.

Kuduk staying in the game wasn’t enough for Kent State to win the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl however, losing to Wyoming by a score of 52-38.

