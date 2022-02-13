WATCH: Fan Runs on the Field and Gets Absolutely Rocked by Security During Super Bowl LVI

It’s not the Super Bowl without a football fan disrupting play by running on the field and getting chased down by security.

During the third quarter of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, one fan made his way onto the field at SoFi Stadium. The fan nearly went end zone to end zone, but before scoring the imaginary touchdown, he made a bizarre cutback, opening himself up to getting caught by security.

fan in the field! I repeat, fan on the field! pic.twitter.com/xgJrL65jEs — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) February 14, 2022

After the blunder, one stadium staffer was able to close the gap and mercilessly slam the fan to the ground. For a brief moment, the fan got a great up-close look at the Super Bowl. But unfortunately for him, he’ll be barred from watching the end of what is turning out to be a fantastic game between the Rams and Bengals.

