WATCH: Referee Blunder Leads to MONSTER 75-Yard Touchdown for the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams fans at SoFi Stadium were livid after the Cincinnati Bengals opened the second half of Super Bowl LVI with a 75-yard touchdown.

Fans weren’t just upset because of the momentum shifting score, which gave Cincinnati their first lead of the game; they were also angry about the obvious missed flag. On the first play of the third quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found wide receiver Tee Higgins deep down the left sideline.

Higgins broke free from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, made the catch and completed the 75-yard-touchdown score, his second of the game. But Higgins could have — and probably should have — been called for an offensive pass interference after the replay showed him grab Ramsey’s facemask to get open.

Officials missed the game changing call, allowing Cincinnati to kick off the second half with a monster touchdown and the lead.

Watch above via NBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com