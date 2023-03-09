WATCH: Jake Paul BOOKS IT After Confrontation With Floyd Mayweather Outside Miami Heat Game

YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul was seen sprinting down the street outside Miami-Dade Arena after he was confronted by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Coming off his first loss to Tommy Fury in his young boxing career, Paul was spotted outside of the home of the Miami Heat and was stopped by Mayweather and his entourage. When Paul’s older brother Logan fought Mayweather in a 2021 exhibition match, the younger Paul decided to steal “Money’s” hat off his head.

It seems as if Mayweather did not forget about the incident and decided to confront Paul outside on the streets of Miami in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

“What happened? You’re not talking no more since your loss?” the man filming said. “What happened since your loss? Yo, are we gonna bust him up, guys? Yo, let’s bust him up. Where you running, Jake? Where you going since your fight?”

Paul appeared to have one security guard with him, and a crowd gathered near Mayweather’s group and the Youtube star. So Paul got out of dodge and booked it down the sidewalk.

“Oh, he’s running! He’s running! Look at him,” the man videotaping said. “Jake Paul running, champ! Why’s he running?”

Mayweather slowly walked up the sidewalk in Paul’s direction but made a turn and went toward his car as the clip ended.



Paul addressed the situation on his Instagram Story and said:

I’m leaving the Miami Heat game, and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere out of some like side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium. And they’re like “so what’s up? So what’s all that talk now?” I’m like “first of all, what did I say to you, Floyd, I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it?” Come on, bro. And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me. I’m out that bitch. Floyd if you wanna run it one on one, no problem. I’m not dumb, okay? I’m tough I don’t need to approve my toughness, but I’m not fucking dumb. I’m not gonna sit there and try to fight 50 dudes.

‼️ Jake Paul reacts after being filmed running away from Floyd Mayweather and his entourage in an altercation overnight… [📽️ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/pM7UDGuSC9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 9, 2023

Watch above via TMZ Sports and @MichaelBensonn on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com