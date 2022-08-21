The main event of UFC 278 on Saturday night in Salt Lake City came to an abrupt and shocking conclusion — and Joe Rogan’s in-the-moment reaction to the incredible finish quickly tore through social media.

Rogan, who serves as a commentator for the UFC, was seated octagon-side on Saturday night for the welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards. Usman entered the contest having won 15 consecutive matches — the second longest winning streak in UFC history — and was widely considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. And he was controlling Saturday night’s match against Edwards, having won three of the first four rounds on the judges’ official scorecards.

But with less than one minute left in the fifth and final round, Edwards — who appeared to be on his way to defeat — landed an incredible kick to Usman’s head and knocked the champion out:

And the shocking turn of events left Joe Rogan truly stunned:

JOE ROGAN WAS ALL OF US 😱🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/8ZVIFt8Ir6 — #UFC278 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 21, 2022

“Oh my goodness!” Rogan said. “Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness!”

“We were writing [Edwards’] obituary,” broadcast colleague Daniel Cormier added.

But more than the commentary, it was the footage of Rogan losing his mind which captivated combat sports fans — as his eyes went wide and he grabbed for Cormier and blow-by-blow man Jon Anik. The clip was promptly shared on Twitter:

