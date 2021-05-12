As if the brutal overtime loss to the Lakers wasn’t enough, long-time Knicks superfan Spike Lee had to suffer through a post-game ridiculing from Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The Lakers rejected the Knicks attempt at clinching their first playoff spot since 2013 with an overtime dagger by Talen Horton-Tucker. Lee had a courtside seat to the action and the Knicks die-hard caught the attention of Davis and LeBron, who wanted to make sure the superfan knew which team just won the game.

Anthony Davis having some fun with Spike Lee after the Lakers beat the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/zuuoMhvuwi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 12, 2021

This wasn’t the first time Lee found himself in an on-the-court feud with an opposing player. Last week marked the 26th anniversary of Reggie Miller scoring 8 points in nine seconds to close out Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals all while barking at Lee in the front row. One year prior, Miller infamously directed a choke sign at Lee who was in his usual Madison Square Garden courtside seat.

Tuesday night’s contest was a throwback to those halcyon Knicks days. Although it wasn’t a mid-90s playoff game, the intensity was ramped up as both teams buckled down on defense and played a physical brand of basketball rarely seen today.

