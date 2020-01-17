Just days after their triumph in New Orleans, President Donald Trump welcomes the newly-crowned college football national champion LSU Tigers to the White House on Friday morning.

The ceremony comes just four days after the Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25 to cap off a dominant 15-0 season. The president was on hand for the game in New Orleans Monday night, and will speak at the ceremony honoring the team on Friday.

Heisman winning star quarterback Joe Burrow, head coach Ed Orgeron, and others from the team are attending the event.

The event is currently underway. Watch above, via Fox News.

