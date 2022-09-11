What was this guy thinking?

Saturday night in Baton Rouge, as the LSU Tigers hosted the Southern Jaguars, a man just casually wandered out onto the the field in the middle of the action — without an apparent worry in the world. He stood at around the 10-yard-line and just camped out, as a play was unfolding just a few yards away from him.

Man this had me rolling 😂 dude just took a brisk walk to the 10 in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/utcV0Ec0a7 — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 11, 2022

After the play ended, the man put his hands on his hips, looked around and casually took in the atmosphere at Tiger Stadium.

I mean, come on… look at this guy! Just standing there like he’s on his own patio:

The man avoided detection for about 15 seconds, before a police officer finally rushed toward him. The man fended off the first officer, but three others quickly joined in and tackled him to the ground.

The fans cheered as the man was escorted off the field in handcuffs.

Watch above, via Seth Lewis.

