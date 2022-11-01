WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at Women’s Soccer Match Between LSU and Ole Miss

A massive brawl took place during a recent women’s soccer match between LSU and Ole Miss.

The incident happened in the game’s second overtime when Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis got tied up with LSU’s Maya Gordon after they both went for the ball. The referee blew his whistle to call Davis a foul, and chaos ensued.

Gordon and Davis began to punch each other, and the referee was the first on the scene to try and break up the fight. Players and coaches ran over to break up the melee between the two players. As the two players were separated, LSU’s Rammie Noel sprinted at Davis and pulled her down to the ground.

Ole Miss coaches broke up the second fight, as Noel walked away from the scrum. The referee gave Gordon, Davis, and Noel the red card, which meant all three players were ejected from the match.

“There’s no place for that,” ESPN’s play-by-play announcer said. “No place for that in the game.”

Gordon seemed visibly upset from the brawl as she cried on the sidelines while she got an escort off the pitch. Davis walked away with her head down.

All three players were reportedly given a one-game suspension after the fight. Ole Miss beat LSU in penalty kicks 3-0.

Watch above via ESPN‘s SEC Network.

