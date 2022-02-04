WATCH: Mike Tirico Kicks Off NBC’s Coverage of the Olympics by Citing China’s Genocide Against the Uyghurs

NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing began Thursday night without the usual pomp and circumstance surrounding the Olympics.

Instead of celebrating the host city, NBC’s Mike Tirico, who is in Beijing, welcomed viewers to the Olympics by noting the Games were occurring in the “nation where Covid began” before citing concerns surrounding China’s genocide against the Uyghurs.

“Everything and everyone attached to these Games is facing questions,” Tirico said. “The United States government is not here, a diplomatic boycott announced this fall joined by Canada, Great Britain and Australia citing China’s human rights record and the US government’s declaration that the Chinese Communist Party is guilty of committing genocide on the weaker Muslim population in Western Xinjiang region.”

Later in the hour, NBC aired a more detailed look at China’s treatment of the Uyghurs.

During the above pre-recorded video segment, Tirico described China’s detainment of Uyghurs and forced labor at internment camps. Tirico also noted the “escalation of crackdowns on pro-democracy sentiments and protests in Hong Kong,” as well as the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai. Late last year, Peng disappeared from the public light after accusing 75-year-old former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault via social media.

As the 2022 Olympics begin, China faces global scrutiny over its deplorable human rights issues and NBC has been criticized for shining a spotlight on the country by celebrating the Winter Games. Last month, NBC said its coverage of the Olympics would include geopolitical context of China.

