WATCH: NASCAR Driver Pulls Absolutely Insane Daredevil Move to Earn Championship Berth, But Fellow Driver Trashes Him as ‘Embarrassing’

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain decided to run his car along the wall on the last lap of Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, a maneuver which got him into the championship finale race.

On the last lap of the race, Chastain was scored tenth and two points behind Denny Hamlin for the final spot in the standings to race for a championship next weekend in Phoenix. As Chastain headed into the last corner of the race, he decided to run his car along the wall with his foot on the gas pedal as his car smacked into the wall.

The move worked for Chastain because he jumped to fifth in the race and finished four points ahead of Hamlin for the final spot in the “Championship Four.” He was asked when he thought that move was possible in a desperate time.

“Played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube with (younger brother) Chad growing up,” Chastain said. “I never knew if it would actually work; I did that when I was eight years old. I grabbed fifth gear; I asked off of (turn) two on the last lap if we needed it. I couldn’t tell who was leading, and I just made the choice I grabbed fifth gear down the back (straightaway) and full committed. Once I got against the wall, I made sure I basically got rid of the wheel, just hope I didn’t catch the turn four access gate or something crazy, but I was willing to do it.”

Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson did not like what Chastain did and felt it was a stain on the sport. He was asked about Chastain’s move and did not hold back.

“That’s not a good look for our sport at all,” Larson said. “I don’t know what you guys think, you guys probably think it’s cool, but I think it’s pretty embarrassing.”

“Why don’t you think it was a good look?” a reporter pressed Larson.

“Why do you think it was a good look? Larson answered. “Why do you think it was a good look?

“Fans cheered, I guess,” the reporter answered back.

“It’s not good,” Larson snapped back.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, Larson was not the only driver who had complaints about the move.

Not to be a Debbie Downer, but after the race multiple drivers called for NASCAR to officiate moves like Chastain's in the future. They say the door has been opened to do that at *any* track, so there needs to be a rule (Logano suggested if you hit wall, you can't gain a spot). — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 30, 2022

