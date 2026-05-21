Candace Owens Apologizes To Hunter Biden: ‘I’m Sorry, I Feel Sh*tty’

Candace Owens apologized to Hunter Biden in their interview on Thursday, telling the former president’s son she “felt sh*tty” about contributing to the media storm surrounding his drug addiction.

Biden sat down with the controversial podcaster to talk about his past scandals and the state of politics in America as a whole. During a conversation surrounding religion, Biden claimed to have made peace with his previous missteps through appreciating the place he reached in later life.

“Like I wouldn’t be here, we couldn’t have this honest conversation. I couldn’t get to know you as a human being if every single thing didn’t occur behind it,” he said. “And it’s that piece of life that like the only way I got it is when they just tore off all my clothes, tart and feathered me, and put me in the center of town and said, ‘Look at him.’ And I survived.”

Owen then expressed her regret at previous comments she had made about the younger Biden, calling her part in condemning him in the past “gross.”

She said:

I feel like I have to say, like I’m really sorry that I contributed to that. Like I just feel really sh*tty. Like, I feel guilty because like hearing you talk about I mean, basically, having the worst moments of your life. Like I always speak about on my show, how a lot of these kids growing up aren’t going to even know what it was like before social media, where you could just make a mistake and like have that be over, and you got to grow up. And now it’s like they’re digging and they’re finding people’s tweets from when they’re 17. They’re an idiot. They wrote the n-word once, and they like want to hang them when they’re 40, and I just saw you as a caricature, and it was definitely, like I said, like feeling gaslit by the political machine, convinced that it was just the left that partook in this political machine. And I just like really want to say like, genuinely like I’m so sorry that I just didn’t even consider, he’s a crackhead, and like you know, like that’s actually a very relatable thing, and he shouldn’t be, you know, like to have that is just unbelievable to consider every worst thing that you have ever done. […] But I do, I just feel like I my it’s not who I want to be, and I think I’ve come a long way from that in general. Um and like but I did partake in just the inhumity of just look at this guy at the worst moment of his life like with prostitutes, he’s on crack, he’s on drugs and we should make fun of him because it makes us feel good or it makes us feel like we’re somehow beating the machine and that it was I think a really warped viewpoint and hearing you speak about it today I’m just like wow is so gross that I partook.

Watch above via The Candace Owens Show.

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