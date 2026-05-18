WATCH: Soccer Player Suffers Awkward Full Moon Wardrobe Malfunction While Falling to Ground

A pro soccer player somehow lost his pants when he fell to the ground and in a very bizarre moment during Premier League play.

The awkward moment happened when Arsenal faced Burnley at London’s Emirates Stadium on Monday. In the 77th minute, Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié raced to get to the ball before Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe. When the two collided, Hincapié fell to the ground. Moments later, Hincapié sat up with his shorts sitting below his butt. He then laid back to pull his shorts up — briefly exposing his rear even more — before getting up and resuming play.

A replay of the action showed the two players appeared to simply tangle their legs together before the both fell. When Hincapié hit the ground, however, the force of the fall immediately pulled his pants down and exposed his bare butt to the broadcast.

“There’s the touch. Is there anything going on?” USA’s Graham Le Seux said. “Not really.”

When the wardrobe malfunction occurred, Le Seux joked, “There’s what’s going on.”

“The bare-faced cheek of it!” Colleague Jon Champion fired back.

Watch above via USA

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!