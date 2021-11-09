WATCH: NBA MVP Nikola Jokić Nearly Puts Miami Heat Forward in a Stretcher with Vicious Cheap Shot

Many basketball fans complain the modern-day NBA has gone too soft compared to previous decades, but no era of the sport has room for the hit Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić put on Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris Monday night.

With the Nuggets up by 17 late in the fourth quarter, Jokic grabbed a rebound and began pushing the ball up the floor when Morris met him at center court with a shoulder shove. The contact from Morris was foul worthy, but it was nothing compared to Jokic’s retaliation.

Enraged by the shove, last season’s MVP charged at Morris’s back and absolutely clobbered the 32-year-old backup forward. Blindsided by the vicious hit, Morris rolled around on the hardwood in pain, causing medics to bring out a stretcher.

Luckily, the stretcher was not needed, with Morris able to hobble off the court after he was helped to his feet. Jokic and Morris were both ejected from the game, although the latter was unlikely to return even if the officials didn’t send him to the locker room.

Making the scene even worse, Nuggets players were on the bench smirking and fans chanted ‘MVP’ for Jokic while Morris was still on the ground, lying next to a stretcher.

At 6-foot-11, 284lb with ball-handling skills, Jokic receives more open court fouls than the average player. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that his retaliation on Morris was a dirty hit. Morris reportedly suffered a neck injury from the cheap shot.

Following the game, Miami didn’t allow their players to speak with reporters. Jokic acknowledged his hit on Morris was “stupid,” adding “I should not react that way.”

Watch above via Bally Sports Florida

