Dave Portnoy Suspended From Twitter For Sharing Email Exchange With Business Insider Editor

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was suspended from Twitter for posting an email correspondence with the editor of Business Insider.

Portnoy been on the attack against Insider since the website published a lengthy expose in which several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Two women told Insider that Portnoy choked them during sex and filmed them without their consent. They said that while the sexual encounters started off consensually, they turned violent. A third woman told Insider she was suicidal after having sex with Portnoy. All three women remained anonymous. The story was reported out over the course of eight months by Insider journalist Julia Black. Portnoy has denied the allegations.

Portnoy said on his Instagram Tuesday that he had been suspended for posting an email correspondence with Insider editor in chief Nicholas Carlson.

The correspondence showed a Barstool staffer requesting that Carlson appear on Portnoy’s video podcast to discuss the Insider story.

Carlson replied by declining the request, explaining that Insider wanted the report to speak for itself.

“I got suspended from posting on Twitter for 12 hours for posting this,” Portnoy wrote, along with the screenshot in question. The image revealed the email address of Carlson.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Portnoy’s last tweet on the platform, he wrote: “I’ve eliminated sleep from my schedule. Just running on adderall, coffee and revenge nowadays.”

In an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Monday night, Portnoy denied the allegations and referred to the Insider story as a “character assassination.”

Both Carlson and Portnoy speculated that the Insider story was reported out as part of a conspiracy to tank the stock of Penn National Gaming, which owns a 36% stake in Barstool Sports.

