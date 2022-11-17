WATCH: NFL Father-Son Duo Have Emotional Meeting at Midfield After Their Teams Played Each Other

HBO’s Hard Knocks cameras showed Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson sharing an emotional moment with his father, Shawn, a coach for the Arizona Cardinals, after their teams played one another.

Hard Knocks, which picked the Cardinals to follow in the middle of the season, captured the touching moment between Shawn — who serves as the Cardinals’ associate head coach and wide receivers coach — and his son Van, who had three receptions for 27 yards and scored a touchdown in Sunday’s game.

After Shawn’s Cardinals beat Van’s Rams 27-17, the father and son met at midfield, and Van gave his father a game ball and hugged him as he buried his face into his dad’s shoulder. An emotional Van tried to hold back tears as he saw his father.

Shawn gave his son an emotional talk as he could see Van’s disappointment in the result and his lack of receptions in the game.

“Stay in the fight, right?” Shawn said. “Let’s go! Stay in the fight; that’s what it’s about. You gotta grind it out, right? Keep grinding. You’re good; you’ll be alright. Nobody said this wouldn’t be hard, man. I’m telling you, it’s gonna be hard. You gotta keep battling.”

Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber came over to the duo to reiterate what Shawn told Van.

“Keep battling; I love this dude!” Yarber added.

Shawn, who played 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, continued his message to his son.

“Keep battling; that’s it,” Shawn said. “Keep battling, right? I got no other words for him except keep battling, right? And then, here’s the deal when you keep battling after you come out this test, you’re rewarded with another test. So keep going. Keep going; let’s go, right? Love you, man.”

Shawn and Van shared a handshake and a hug, and Van said, “I love you” to his father before they went their separate ways.

Watch above via HBO.

