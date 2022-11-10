Arizona Cardinals Star Goes OFF in Locker Room After Team’s Defeat: ‘I’m Tired of Losing! It F*cking Hurts My Heart!’

Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker gave an emotional speech to his teammates in the locker room following a recent loss by his team — in an effort to try and get the squad to turn its dismal season around.

Wednesday night marked the premiere of the new season of HBO’s Hard Knocks. This is the second time that HBO and the NFL decided to have Hard Knocks follow a team behind the scenes in the middle of the season — in addition to the typical preseason version of the show.

Following the team’s Oct. 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Hard Knocks cameras showed Baker as he stood in the middle of the locker room and began to cry as he yelled at his teammates. The raw emotion showed on Baker’s face as he paced back in forth in the middle of the circle created by his teammates, who were on a knee to let one of the team captains speak.

“We need to step the fuck up!” Baker shouted. “All of us! Step the fuck up! Work harder, fucking recover! Watch more film! I’m tired of losing! It fucking hurts my heart! I’m tired of losing at home!”

He added, “We need to get this together Come on! Let’s go, man! I love y’all, boys, man! Let’s go, man! Come on; I’m tired of it! I’m tired of it! I’m fucking tired! Let’s go!”

Baker finished his speech, and the team held hands and began praying. But his effort at rallying the troops did not work. The Cards ended up dropping three of their next four games, and are now a woeful 3-6 on the season.

Watch above via HBO.

