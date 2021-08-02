WATCH: Olympic High Jumpers Award Each Other Joint Olympic Gold Medals in Amazing Display of Unity, Sportsmanship

Joint gold medalists Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Mens High Jump on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02 2021 in Tokyo Japan

Patrick Smith, Getty Images

Olympic high jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy finished their event with a tie. In a video that has been watched hundreds of thousands of times on platforms around the world, the two can be seen deciding together not to go for a jump-off, but instead to share their Olympic Gold moment.

“The Olympic ideals of unity, sportsmanship on full display,” said CNN’s Coy Wire reporting the story on Monday. “Years of hard work, in this moment, shared.”

The images of the two world-class athletes embracing, and awarding one another the gold medal, make for a brilliant feel-good moment.

NBC’s tweeted clip, which is captioned, captures the instant of the decision.

Equally indelible are the photographs.

Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar react after winning the gold medal in the mens High Jump on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01 2021 in Tokyo Japan

Richard Heathcote, Getty Images

oint gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy presents gold medalist Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar with his medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Mens High Jump on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02 2021 in Tokyo Japan

Patrick Smith, Getty Images

Joint gold medalists Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar presents Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy with his medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Mens High Jump on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02 2021 in Tokyo Japan

Patrick Smith, Getty Images

It is the first joint gold medal since the 1912 Olympics, CNN reports. Am impressive and memorable example of the ideals behind the Olympic games.

