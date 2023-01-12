WATCH: Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Odell Beckham Jr.’s Removal From Plane

Police have released bodycam footage of NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.‘s removal from a plane before a cross-country flight the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The American Airlines flight crew reportedly claimed Beckham was “in and out of consciousness” before leaving Miami for Los Angeles. Members of the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to the plane, and passengers were escorted off the flight so officers could deal with the NFL wide receiver one-on-one. On Wednesday, bodycam footage of the incident was released, and Beckham sat in his seat surrounded by police on the plane with no passengers around him.

“A White man gonna look at me talking about, ‘just get off the plane.’ Bitch, now you made it my point to not get off the fucking plane,” Beckham said while talking on the phone.

An officer informed crew members of the flight of the reason why they needed to remove passengers.

“I gotta deplane everybody because if it becomes physical, we don’t want any civilians involved,” an officer added.

Police checked Beckham’s blood pressure as well as his blood sugar. He adamantly told officers there was one man he did not want to see after police escorted him off the flight.

“The White man with a red shirt on, do not let me walk by him,” Beckham continued.

Beckham did apologize to the officers who were there before he left the plane.

“I’ve never experienced this in my life,” Beckham said to officers. “So I’m sorry.”

“It took all this just to wake me up,” Beckham added.

The officers from Miami-Dade informed Beckham they would take him off the flight and bring him toward departing flights so that he could be picked up. Beckham grabbed his belongings from the overhead compartment and started walking away before the police stopped him because he left his cell phone on the seat.

Watch above via Code Blue Cam.

