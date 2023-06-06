A CBS News Miami reporter pulled off an impressive stiff arm when a hockey fan interrupted her live shot.

After the Las Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, the news desk sent it over to Samantha Rivera to give a recap of the game. Before the broadcast went to the highlights, Rivera could be seen holding off an excited Knights fan attempting to get on camera. She repeatedly said, “Nope,” until the man was turned away for good.

“Let’s get into the highlights here,” she said after the brief altercation.

Later on that night, Rivera expressed her frustration with the incident on Twitter.

“Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for,” she said in a tweet. “Get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.

“Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!!”

Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for – get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job. Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! pic.twitter.com/iWDQl0Rtvv — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 6, 2023

It’s been a difficult few days for Miami reporters in Las Vegas. ABC News reporter Clay Ferraro dealt with a fan giving a middle finger to the camera during his live after Game 1. He quickly shoved the man’s arm out of frame.

“Ha. For what it’s worth, most fans were really cool and apologizing for the dude with the clearly broken digit,” Ferraro said on Twitter. “Hope he gets it fixed ASAP.”

Ha. For what it’s worth, most fans were really cool and apologizing for the dude with the clearly broken digit. Hope he gets it fixed ASAP. https://t.co/NBt5gZYUsg https://t.co/usjaqkNkoz — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) June 4, 2023

Watch above via CBS News Miami

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com